Former president Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges

(NBC) – Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities at a federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday afternoon.

Trump pleaded not guilty and left the courthouse about two hours later, according to NBC.

The former president was indicted last week on 37 counts related to more than 100 classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago last August. The charges include willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Walt Nauta, a personal aide to Trump and co-defendant, did not enter a plea because he did not have special counsel. Nauta faces six federal criminal charges including conspiracy to obstruct, withholding a document or record, and scheme to conceal.

Trump is being represented by attorney Todd Blanche and former Florida Solicitor General Chris Kise.

US Magistrate Judge John Goodman presided over the arraignment, but the case will be overseen by US District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who ruled in his favor in an earlier dispute in the investigation.

Trump also faces criminal charges in a New York state court where he pleaded not guilty in April to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He still faces investigations surrounding attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia and the special counsel’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

After the arraignment, Trump is expected to travel to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey to deliver remarks.

