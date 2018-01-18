Oregon fishermen suing after boat crash

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) – A frightening boat crash caught on camera has now led to a lawsuit. It happened last August on the Columbia River in Oregon.
Video shows see three fishermen jumping out of their boat at the last second before 75-year-old Marlin Larson crashed his 30-foot motorboat into the fishing boat.
The Oregonian reports that the three fishermen were injured, but authorities say they would have been killed if not for going overboard.
Now one of the fishermen, 47-year-old Bryan Maess, is suing Larson saying he was distracted by his cell phone when the crash happened.
Larson tells the Oregonian that he was not using his cell phone.
He reportedly told investigators that he couldn’t see where he was driving because the dash of his boat was blocking his view while he was sitting down.
Attorneys for the other fishermen say they are contemplating lawsuits as well.
Larson is also charged with reckless operation of a boat, fourth-degree assault and recklessly endangering the lives of others.
Video courtesy of Salmon Trout Steelheader