“Know Your Role” campaign looks to make youth sports fun again

Youth participation in sports is down in recent years and parents may have a role to play in keeping their kids active.

“We have coaches, we have parents, we have referees and we have players, you can only be one at a time,” said Kevin Primerano with the South Oregon Sports Commission.

It’s a simple concept, but during the heat of battle some lose track of their place on, or off, the field.

“They get yelled at by their coaches, they get yelled at by their parents, in reality, sports are supposed to be fun,” said Primerano.

With declining youth participation in sports and a 35 percent loss nationwide of referees, the “Know Your Role” campaign by the Southern Oregon Sports Commission aims to put fun and sportsmanship back in the game by encouraging parents to let the coaches coach, and players play.

“We need to take a good look inward as the adults in the room and figure out what can we do to make it better, we can’t have games without referees, kids aren’t going to come out if they’re getting yelled at by their parents and their coaches, just like the campaign says, we need to know our role,” said Primerano.

The commission hopes that by setting an example in the stands, sportsmanship will prevail on the field.

“We need to do a better job for the games and for the kids,” said Primerano.

For more information about the “Know Your Role” campaign, visit www.southernoregonsports.com

Medford Parks and Recreation is looking for more referees and umpires. For more information visit www.sportsmedford.com.

 

