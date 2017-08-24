Brookings, Ore.- About 125 additional Oregon National Guard service members, along with support personnel, are scheduled to be activated in Curry County Thursday. Governor Kate Brown announced the mobilization of additional Oregon National Guard resources to support the response to the Chetco Bar Fire on Wednesday evening.
“Our local and state responders, as well as nearby community members, are facing a very challenging fire in the Brookings area,” Governor Brown said. “These additional resources are needed to prevent further harm. I thank these service members and their families for their sacrifice.”
The guard members will complete training, then support first responders on the ground at the Chetco Bar Fire response. They should be available within a week of activation. With the additional activation there are approximately 400 Oregon National Guard members supporting firefighting efforts and nearly 700,000 gallons of water has been dropped from Oregon National Guard helicopters.
The Chetco Bar Fire has burned nearly 100,000 acres about five miles northeast of Brookings. Flames have also destroyed at least seven homes, 20 outbuildings and 13 vehicles.