Oregon gubernatorial candidate agrees to debate dates

MEDFORD, Ore. – In Oregon politics, gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson challenged fellow candidates Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan to debates.

Just hours later Thursday, Kotek’s campaign fired back with a proposed list of eight debates and forums.

The proposed debates range from now until Election Day in November.

Included in the schedule is a debate right here at our NBC5 studios in Medford.

We’ve previously hosted numerous gubernatorial and U.S. Senate debates.

The Kotek campaign said it hopes the opponents accept these invitations.

Kotek has agreed to the following eight debates and forums:

Eastern Oregon Economic Summit, Hermiston, June 17th

Oregon Newspaper Publishing Association Debate, Welches, July 29th

City Club Gubernatorial Forum, Eugene, September 9th

City Club Gubernatorial Forum, Salem, September 23rd

OPB/Our Children Oregon Debate, October 22nd

Traditional Gubernatorial debate sponsored by KGW News Channel 8 and the Oregonian in Portland

Traditional Gubernatorial debate sponsored by KOBI TV/NBC 5 in Medford

Forum on Gun Safety