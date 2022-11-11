Local organizations hosting panel for those in need

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —A handful of local organizations are coming together to help out those in need this holiday season.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting the event.

A panel of leaders from Access, Community Works, the Family Nurturing Center, and more are speaking. The group will discuss the specific needs of those struggling, and how community members can get involved to help.

“There’s a lot of really great people in our community that would love to help those in need but we don’t always know what the best thing we can do with our time, with our skills to help those people in need,” said organizer, Cynthia Wright.

It’s happening this Sunday at the church in Central Point. All are welcome to join.