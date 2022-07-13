Oregon Historical Society examines the lasting impact of former US Sen. Mark O. Hatfield

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – The Oregon Historical Society is honoring a prolific political figure in Oregon on what would have been his 100th birthday.

The Mark O. Hatfield exhibit focuses on his impact on the state.

His son, Visko Hatfield said, “It’s a fantastic time to be here and celebrate the political life, reputation and legacy he’s left behind.”

Crowds filled the Oregon Historical Society in downtown Portland in celebration of a man with an extensive political history.

Hundreds of people came together in honor of what would have been Mark O. Hatfield’s 100th birthday.

He started as a state representative in 1950 then served as a state senator, secretary of state, governor and United States senator.

The centennial celebration also coincides with the release of Hatfield’s oral history, which was restricted from the public until his 100th birthday.

Visko Hatfield said, “In terms of things for Oregon, there’s fisheries, wildlife protection, there are scenic highways, state parks, VA hospital, federally funded projects, light rail system.”

The exhibit, The Call of Public Service: The Life and Legacy of Mark O. Hatfield, premiered at OHS last year and then traveled to museums and heritage organizations across the state.

The exhibit will feature high points throughout Hatfield’s 46-year career, including work on civil rights, medical research and infrastructure.

“Certainly a man of conscience and a man of principle, a man who values public service over everything, and I think he’s left a rich legacy for Oregon,” Visko Hatfield said.

The history of public service that was left by Hatfield is something Governor Kate Brown wants to continue to celebrate. She said, “He was truly an inspiration for me, and many other public officials and Oregonians. So today, I am declaring today a day of service in his honor, and asking all Oregonians to join in.”