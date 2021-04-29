Oregon landlords who need financial relief can apply now

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon landlords who need financial assistance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can apply for help starting Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Oregon State Representative Lily Morgan said House Bill 4401 recently passed through the Oregon legislature. The bill allocates $200 million in rent assistance to landlords and tenants.
$150 million of the funds are reportedly designated for the “Landlord Compensation Fund” to provide relief for landlords who have tenants that can’t pay rent.
If landlords agree to forgive 20% of tenants’ past-due rent, the state may be able to provide the remaining 80%. Eligible landlords can start applying now.
“I have talked with many of you about your frustrations with the last round of relief payments and the application process,” Representative Morgan said. “I have been told the state has updated the application and it should be easier to use this time. For those whose tenants were concerned about signing the form, I want to clarify that this program compensates the landlord 80% of the lost rent if the landlord agrees to forgive the other 20%. There is no payback needed or required by the tenant. The law is clear, tenants either sign the form or can be evicted for nonpayment.”
To begin preparing now, landlords can use this checklist to begin collecting the required documentation.
More information about the Landlord Compensation Fund can be found HERE.