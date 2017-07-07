Oregon lawmakers approve Real ID standards

Salem, Ore. – Lawmakers are hoping a recently passed bill will show the federal government Oregon is working to comply with the Real ID Act.
Oregon missed its deadline to comply with federal ID laws. If the government doesn’t grant an extension, Oregon IDs alone won’t be sufficient to board airplanes staring January 22, 2018.
Oregon Senate Bill 374 was created to authorize the Department of Transportation to issue driver licenses, driver permits, and ID cards that meet the requirements of the federal Real ID Act of 2005.
According to a KGW report, lawmakers are hoping the passage of the bill shows the state is making “serious and significant” progress on compliance.
Legislators had previously resisted the Real ID act for a number of reasons, including cost and privacy concerns.
Now, they hope the feds will grant leniency and allow the Oregon Department of Transportation to be ready to comply with the Read ID Act by July 2020, at the earliest.
The governor signed SB 374 on July 6.
If granted, this will be the fourth extension from the Department of Homeland Security given to the State of Oregon.