Transportation bill including bike tax passes Oregon Senate

Salem, Ore. – The approval of a $5.3 billion transportation package came with a unique tax that no other state in the country has: a tax specifically targeting bicycles.
House Bill 2017–already approved by the Oregon House–passed through the Senate Thursday.
The bill increases gas taxes, payroll taxes, and new car sales taxes.
It also included a $15 tax on bikes with a wheel diameter of 26 inches or more and a retail price of $200 or more. The taxes will be collected by retailers.
The money collected from the tax will be designated to projects that improve routes for non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians.
HB 2017 will now head to Governor Kate Brown’s desk.