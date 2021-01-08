Oregon lawmakers calling for President to be removed from office

MEDFORD, Ore. — Senator Jeff Merkley shared a video of his destroyed office at the Capitol Building, hours after President Trump told supporters to stand up for him. He made those comments amid his baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.
Representative Pam Marsh said, “We have had a president who incited this kind of action by challenging election results. Unfortunately, we have had other election officials validate those perspectives. As a result, and because of the words that were chosen and the message that was delivered, we have had violence in the nation’s Capitol.”
“It’s up to us to show that we are going through that process and we are debating those issues and their voices are being heard,” said Rep. Cliff Bentz.
The acting U.S. Attorney in Washington said his office has officially charged 55 suspects with various offenses, including unlawful entry, assault, theft and weapons charges. Eight suspects face gun charges. One suspect had a military style semi-automatic rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails. “Like most Americans, I find it shocking and horrifying we had a mob trying to take over the U.S. Capitol building. That hasn’t happened since the U.S. was at war with Britain.”
The DOJ said it will consider bringing charges against anyone who played any role in the mob attack on the Capitol. When asked if that could include President Trump for encouraging the mob to move on the capitol, the U.S. Attorney would not rule that out.
Representative Peter DeFazio sent a biting statement supporting the removal of President Trump saying in part: “Should he be impeached and convicted by the Senate, he would be barred from serving as president again and would never again be able to offer pardons to himself, his family, cronies or insurgents for their crimes.”
More than 100 members of congress, including at least one Republican, are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office. So far in Oregon… Senator Merkley and Representatives Blumenauer, Bonamici, and DeFazio support the cause.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!