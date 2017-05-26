Oregon lawmakers introduce bill to allow vote-by-mail nationwide

Washington, D.C. — Oregon national lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday to expand Oregon’s vote-by-mail system nationwide.
The Vote by Mail Act would require every state to provide registered voters the option to vote by mail. Oregon was the first state in the country to move entirely to vote-by-mail and has one of the highest voter turnouts in the nation.
“We’d like to think we do it a little better,” Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker says, “we’d like to think we are thinking of our citizens when were performing of our tasks especially hen it comes to vote by mail and we’d like to think that we take away some of those barriers that a lot of those polling place elctions establish for people.”
The bill says it would give voters time to research candidates and issues well in advance, and remove other barriers like long polling stations, and missed time at work.