Oregon man allegedly abandons baby after Montana car crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — An infant survived after being left unattended in the woods by an Oregon man.
Francis Carlton Crowley, 32, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, July 10 in Missoula on charges of criminal endangerment and assault on a minor after allegedly leaving a 5-month-old baby buried alive beneath debris in the woods.
Officers found the baby early Sunday morning, hidden underneath a pile of sticks and debris. The baby was rushed to the hospital and was treated for dehydration, lack of food and various scratches, cuts and bruises.
Crowley admitted to using methamphetamine and bath salts prior to the car crash. Due to disorientation from the drug use, Crowley was unable to help officers find the baby or provide details on the infant’s possible whereabouts.
Authorities say the baby boy is in good health and is in the custody of the state Division of Child and Family Services.
According to the Missoulian, Crowley was previously arrested in Missoula in June on a fugitive warrant from Oregon. He was released when Oregon officials decided not to extradite him. Crowley’s bail is currently set at $50,000.