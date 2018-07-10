Tools stolen from Habitat for Humanity trailer

MEDFORD, Ore – The Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity experienced a major setback at a project site in Medford.
The organization said one their trailers parked on Humphrey Street was broken into and cleaned out Monday night. Now, it’s without dozens of the tools it uses to build homes for people in need.
“This is so frustrating, disheartening, maddening, etc!” R.V. Habitat for Humanity wrote on a Facebook post. “Our staff and, more importantly, our volunteers have been working so hard (on multiple build projects at once) so that we can house more families than we ever have before and then this!”
Officials say it’s a big blow but they will keep going. They’re asking for people to watch for the following stolen items: 3 Hilti Sawzalls, 1 10″ Chop Saw, 2 Senco Finish Nail Guns, 6 Milwaukee Battery Chargers, 3 Milwaukee Cordless Drills w/ Batteries, 1 7 1/4″ Milwaukee Skill Saw.
If you’d like to help with the cost of replacing the stolen items, visit http://www.roguevalleyhabitat.org