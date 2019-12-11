Oregon man arrested for riding wild deer

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. – An 18-year-old Oregon man was arrested for riding a wild deer.
On December 6, Oregon State Police said they were made aware of a video on social media that showed a young man climbing onto and riding a mule deer buck while it was in a fenced enclosure.
The exhausted deer could be heard grunting before escaping the rider. The buck then jumped into a fence multiple times trying to get out of the enclosure. The buck eventually escaped. Its current condition is not known.
Eventually, OSP identified two people involved. Both of them were from Riley, Oregon. The main suspect was identified as 18-year-old Jacob Belcher. He was found on a rural ranch in Harney County where he was interviewed by investigators.
After the interview, Belcher was arrested and lodged in jail for wildlife harassment and animal abuse in the second degree.
OSP did not publicly release the name of the other person involved, who reportedly recorded the incident and could be facing a charge of aiding in a wildlife offence.
