Oregon Old Time Fiddlers play for seniors

MEDFORD, Ore. – This week the seniors at Medford’s Weatherly Inn got the “Luck of the Irish.”

The Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Association stopped by and brought their St. Patrick’s Day spirit with them.

Melissa Taylor, Old Time Fiddlers Chairperson said, “We play every week ourselves, but it’s so much more fun to play for an audience, and coming out to places like Weatherly Inn.”

Brittany Michener, Director of Community Relations at Weatherly Court said, “The upbeat music really brings a lot of life to the residents. They love hearing it. They even get up and dance which is awesome. This year we paired it with some Irish food, some Irish drinks.”

Don’t forget St. Patrick’s Day is on Sunday.

