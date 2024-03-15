Kerby Food Pantry closing March 28th

KERBY, Ore. — The Kerby pop-up food pantry is closing permanently at the end of this month.

The Josephine County Food Bank says it has pop-up pantries throughout the county to provide emergency food assistance until permanent pantries can be established.

The food bank says there are now four other pantries in that area so the Kerby pantry will close permanently on the 28th.

Pop-up pantries for Merlin and Williams will open in April.

For more information on Josephine County food pantries and frequently asked questions, you can visit their website here.

