Oregon police seize 100,000 fentanyl pills in one of two busts

A search of the vehicle turned up 100,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, 2 pounds of powdered fentanyl and 6 pounds of cocaine. 36-year-old Moises Rojo Velazquez of Glendale, Arizona is now facing drug trafficking charges.

This type of crime is a federal offense and prosecutors are seeing a lot of it.

Kerin said that federal prosecutors are serious about making those who are trafficking fentanyl pay.

“I’ve been a prosecutor for nearly 25 years, and this is absolutely a crisis,” said Scott Kerin, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

“We’re coming for you, this is all hands-on-deck, and our U.S. Attorney is absolutely committed to the disruption and prosecution of fentanyl,” said Kerin.

The U.S. Attorney’s office will also be handling the prosecution of another drug bust from a traffic stop near Salem, just last Sunday. In a photo released by OSP, illegal drugs are stacked on the hood of a trooper’s SUV.

Kerin said that fentanyl’s deadly consequences may be hard to comprehend. He points to a more than 600% increase in fentanyl overdose deaths in Oregon from 2019 to 2021. He explained how little it takes of the synthetic opioid to take a human life, using a 2.5-gram packet of sugar.

“In this, if you measure it out 2 milligrams being a fatal amount, this packet of sugar would contain — if it was fentanyl — about 1,400 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl,” said Kerin. Meanwhile, police found fentanyl and other items inside a hotel room on Northeast 181st Avenue in Portland this week: $40,000 in cash, a thousand suspected fentanyl pills and several pounds of powder that police think is also fentanyl. Officers also seized equipment used to make and distribute the deadly drug.