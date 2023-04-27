Controlled burn scheduled to start Thursday in hills above Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A controlled burn in the hills above Ashland could last through Monday.

The Ashland Forest Resiliency Stewardship Project said the underburn west of Ashland will start Thursday, April 27, and if conditions allow, through Monday, May 1.

Fire managers expect smoke to be visible throughout the town and the valley.

People are asked to avoid the area of Loop Road above Granite Street including Wonder, Fell on Knee, and Horn Gap trails.

You can get more burn details at: https://www.ashland.or.us/news.asp?newsID=5532

