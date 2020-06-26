Oregon psilocybin initiative group continuing to gather signatures

MEDFORD, Ore.– The use of psilocybin mushrooms in licensed therapy could be something voters decide this November.
Proponents of a ballot initiative on allowing psilocybin mushrooms in therapy have been gathering signatures and say they are making a major announcement about those efforts next week.
According to the Oregon Psilocybin Therapy Initiative website, they have more than 142,000 out of a necessary 145,000.
It says clinical tests in the past several years have shown positive results with people suffering from depression, anxiety, and other traumas. It also would allow the Oregon Health Authority to create a licensing system for trained personnel who would provide the mushrooms.
The initiative says Oregon would be the first state in the country to allow these mushrooms to be used in a legal setting.
A virtual press conference is taking place on Monday at 10 a.m. You can join the press conference by Zoom by sending in a registration here.
