Oregon public school report cards are out – see how your school performed

Every public school in Oregon is graded in 6 different categories.
Natalie Hurd of the Medford school district says North and South Medford High Schools are doing better than most when it comes to graduation rates.
“Both of our high schools are doing really well. We’ve seen double digit increases in our graduation rates so the number of kids who are actually crossing the stage and graduation from the Medford School District has just gone through the roof within the last few years,” said Hurd.
According to the ODE report cards, North Medford High School had a 90-percent on time graduation rate, which is 6 percent higher than the year before. South Medford high school saw a 5-percent decrease for an 83-percent overall graduation rate.
Grants Pass High School saw no change in its graduation rate at 72-percent. The principal says they’re working to improve it with the start of a “GP Jump” program. The program will be designed to help ease the transition from 8th to 9th grade with the help of upperclassmen.
“They set goals with them, they talk about resiliency, they teach them how to track GPA, anything that’s going to help them succeed,” said Ryan Thompson, Principle of Grants Pass High School.
Thompson and Hurd said the report cards is a good way to show areas of where they can improve, but it’s just one way to measure success.
“We are making gains and while these are numbers on paper, it’s really the lives of our students that are improving everyday”, said Hurd.
“At the end of the day, we want every single one of our students to walk away from Grants Pass High School with their head held high knowing they were cared for and knowing they had a great educational experience here,” said Thompson.
For a look at your school’s report card, click here.
