SALEM , Ore. – Oregon public schools are getting more than $72 million from Common School Funds.

Officials from the State Land Board announced on Tuesday Oregon’s 197 public schools will get the money.

It comes from Common School Funds and is awarded to districts based on the number of students they serve.

The region’s largest district Medford got more than $1.8 million.

Rogue River School District is getting just over a $100,000.