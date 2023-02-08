Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to ban natural gas in new homes

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene’s city council voted Tuesday night to end natural gas hookups for some new homes.

There will no longer be natural gas powered furnaces, stoves and other appliances in some new construction.

They are the first city in the state to ban natural gas hookups.

Climate advocates say this will help to cut climate pollution, improve air quality and even lower utility bills.

According to ‘Breach Collective, a non-profit advocating for climate justice, a study done in 2022 showed electrifying was the best way to cut down on carbon emissions.

“For a city like Eugene, building account for I think a third of our city’s emissions and electrification has been shown to be the fastest and most cost effective way to reduce those emissions,” Breach Collective spokesperson Danny Noonan said.

Any new residential construction permits submitted after June 3o, including single family and low-rise multi-family buildings must have electric hookups.