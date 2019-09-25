Oregon public university worker strike looks to continue

ASHLAND, Ore.– Negotiations for raises for Oregon public university workers are getting nowhere. That’s according to bargaining teams who met with management in Portland Monday night.
As it stands now, some 5,000 classified workers from seven public universities in Oregon plan to strike beginning next Monday. The union says 95 percent of its members voted in favor of the strike.
One of the affected schools is Southern Oregon University. A spokesperson for the university says they will continue business as usual and make sure everything is operational. They hope a resolution can be reached before that time.
However, bargaining teams indicate that they’re far from an agreement. The union says half of their workers make less than $40,000 a year, and 1 in 6 qualify for food stamps for a family of four.
