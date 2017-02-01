Oregon radio talk show host offered “Skype seat” at the White House

Washington, D.C. – Last week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced the Trump administration would add four “Skype seats” to open up press briefings to journalists who live outside of the Washington, D.C. area and to organizations that don’t have credentials for the White House.
The Oregonian reports Portland’s conservative radio talk show host Lars Larson will join Wednesday’s press briefing at the White House remotely.
Larson is one of the first four to pose a question to White House spokesperson Sean Spicer via Skype.
On Tuesday, Larson told the Oregonian getting voices from outside the Beltway “oughta be a good thing for all Americans.”
Larson said he’s not quite sure what question he’ll ask, but he said it would be of interest to Oregonians. He is thinking about asking Spicer if President Trump is considering giving up some federal lands in Oregon.
According to the Oregonian, Larson will get his first chance to on Wednesday around 11:00 PST.