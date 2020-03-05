Home
Oregon reaches COVID-19 agreement with insurance companies

Oregon reaches COVID-19 agreement with insurance companies

Health News News Top Stories

SALEM, Ore. – The State of Oregon has reached an agreement with health insurance companies to help Oregonians pay for COVID-19 testing and immunization.

“I’d like to thank Oregon’s insurers for partnering with the state, so that medical providers can issue COVID-19 tests to anyone who needs one,” said Governor Kate Brown. “No one should have to ask if getting a COVID-19 test is something they can afford. I hope this agreement sets a framework that other states can follow nationwide.”

The agreement means fully-insured Oregonians and group health plans won’t be charged co-payments, co-insurance or deductibles related to certain COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 immunizations. Outside of the two instances, regular insurance terms apply.

COVID-19 vaccines are still under investigation and are not yet available.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services has more COVID-19 insurance information available on their website.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »