Oregon reaches COVID-19 agreement with insurance companies

SALEM, Ore. – The State of Oregon has reached an agreement with health insurance companies to help Oregonians pay for COVID-19 testing and immunization.
“I’d like to thank Oregon’s insurers for partnering with the state, so that medical providers can issue COVID-19 tests to anyone who needs one,” said Governor Kate Brown. “No one should have to ask if getting a COVID-19 test is something they can afford. I hope this agreement sets a framework that other states can follow nationwide.”
The agreement means fully-insured Oregonians and group health plans won’t be charged co-payments, co-insurance or deductibles related to certain COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 immunizations. Outside of the two instances, regular insurance terms apply.
COVID-19 vaccines are still under investigation and are not yet available.
The Department of Consumer and Business Services has more COVID-19 insurance information available on their website.