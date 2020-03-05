1 Week, 4 shootings in Klamath County

There have been 4 shootings in Klamath County over the past week.
The first shooting happened on Douglas Avenue in the Stewart-Lenox area of Klamath Falls on February 27th, when police say Jason Gascon shot at a man sitting in a vehicle.
“There’s attempted murder, and criminal mischief, and unlawful use of a weapon.” Summed up Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello. “And he is in custody.”
Another shooting took place late Friday night at the Plaza Manor Mobile Home Park.
Two men were shot, and the shooter is still on the loose.
No description of the suspect, or names of the victims have been released.
“This is still under investigation.” Costello noted. “And the Sheriff’s office is still in control of that.”
A third shooting happened late Monday afternoon at a home on Carlon Way.
The victim was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his leg, the suspect has not been identified.
“All unrelated.” Notes Costello of the shootings. “They’re not making appropriate decisions with the use of firearms.”
The most recent shooting happened early Wednesday morning on Bedfield Cemetery Road southeast of Klamath Falls.
D.A. Costello says no criminal charges will be filed. “It would appear that the victim in this case discharged the firearm inappropriately, and caused injury to himself.”
While two suspects are still on the loose, Costello doesn’t believe they pose a threat to the general public. “These incidents are personal grudges between individuals. I do not perceive those suspects to be a threat.”
A fifth shooting happened when a man was shot in the neck at a home in the Mills Addition of Klamath Falls on Sunday, February 23rd.
The suspect in that shooting is still at large.
