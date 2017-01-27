The school district was made aware after screenshots of the exchange were sent around the school.
“I was disturbed by what I heard,” said Fred Stauffer, the girl’s father.
Stauffer said he heard about the text messages shortly after they were sent during Friday night’s basketball game. His daughter, Rachel, brought them to his attention.
“She said, ‘These are about me Dad and some other people.’ And I said, ‘Are you serious?'”
Creswell superintendent, Todd Hamilton, confirmed the photo shows a text conversation between Creswell High School principal, Andy Bracco, and assistant principal, Jordan Osborn. The message commenting on Rachel’s weight reads: “Looking fit and healthy I’m sure. She’s 5’2… 257 pounds.”
When the photos surfaced, Bracco and Osborn released an apology saying they are “very remorseful especially if our actions have hurt, embarrassed or offended any students, parents or staff.
Stauffer’s father says Rachel has Type 1 Diabetes and has been teased and bullied about her weight for years.
“Her life was starting to rebuild,” said Stauffer. “She was constantly confiding in the principal of the school. So the very person that attacked her was who she was confiding in.”
Stauffer said Rachel is moving on and stronger because of the incident. He said his daughter is inspired to one day create “The Rachel Foundation” to help others victimized by bullying.
“She wants to make sure people know that they don’t have to be afraid anymore. Because she lived her whole life being afraid to say anything. And this time she’s speaking up.”