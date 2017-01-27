Southern Oregon school board member heads to Washington, D.C.

Phoenix, Ore.- An Oregon School Boards Association member from the Phoenix-Talent School District will join a handful of other Oregon representatives in Washington, D.C. to discuss educational priorities with members of Oregon’s congressional delegation.
In meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, OSBA members will talk with congressional leadership about several issues, including implementing the Every Student Succeeds Act, school choice and educational vouchers, federal investment in education, reauthorization of federal funding for career and technical education and reauthorization of the Child Nutrition Act.
The group will also discuss long term solutions to ensure county timber payments continue to support public schools.
OSBA member Dawn Watson is the only delegate attending from southern Oregon.