Oregon seafood plant closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

ASTORIA, Ore. (KGW) – A seafood plant in Oregon had to close down due to an internal coronavirus outbreak.
The Bornstein Seafood plant says 35 of its employees were tested Saturday and at least 13 of them were positive for the virus.
The first case of coronavirus within the plant was reported on May 1st.
The two seafood plants in Astoria, Oregon have been shut down because of the outbreak and the plant’s vice president says the plant is working with health officials in the county to increase testing for employees.
In response to the virus, the company’s entire workforce will be tested now.