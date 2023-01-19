Oregon Sec. of State Fagan releases audit report of Ballot Measure 110

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released an audit report of Ballot Measure 110 implementation.

In November 2020, Oregon passed M110 which aims to shift the focus of substance abuse from punishment to treatment.

A recent report from the Oregon Audits Division and Secretary of State Fagan details the challenges faced by the Oregon Health Authority in implementing the initiative.

Secretary of State Fagan’s office said despite the difficulties, it is too early to determine whether M110 will be successful.

“It is plain as day that Oregon’s drug treatment system is failing,” said Fagan. “This is incredibly frustrating for me, and many Oregonians, because treatment is a matter of life and death for people we know. I have a brother in recovery right now. I want to see Measure 110 work.”

The audit said Oregon has a high rate of substance use disorder and limited access to treatment, and advocates of M110 hope it will provide better support for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities.

To realize the goal of M110, auditors recommend four course adjustments for the Oregon Health Authority:

Address fragmentation : Publish a plan by September 2023 for how the M110 program integrates into the overall behavioral health system in Oregon.

: Publish a plan by September 2023 for how the M110 program integrates into the overall behavioral health system in Oregon. Ensure that success can be measured : Identify and document gaps that prevent detailed metrics from being implemented that would track the overall effectiveness and impact of M110.

: Identify and document gaps that prevent detailed metrics from being implemented that would track the overall effectiveness and impact of M110. Create the foundation for a successful grants program : Develop and document policies and procedures for the M110 program, including clear expectations, roles and responsibilities for Oversight and Accountability Council members and OHA staff and greater support for grant applicants and evaluators.

: Develop and document policies and procedures for the M110 program, including clear expectations, roles and responsibilities for Oversight and Accountability Council members and OHA staff and greater support for grant applicants and evaluators. Seek opportunities to expand collaboration with other stakeholders.

Read the full audit on the Secretary of State website (https://sos.oregon.gov/audits/Pages/default.aspx).