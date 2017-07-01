Oregon Secretary of State not releasing voter information

The Oregon Secretary of State is taking a stand in a federal attempt to collect voter record information in Oregon.
Secretary Dennis Richardson sent a letter Friday to the vice-chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, Kris Kobach.
In it, Richardson reiterates his request to the president from January 27th, asking the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson to rescind calling state election systems “critical infrastructure.”
The new letter is also a response to a call from Democratic Oregon politicians to formerly refuse to comply with the federal request for voter information, which asked for such things as electors’ addresses, dates of birth, license and social security numbers.
Richardson writes that he must follow Oregon statutes and cannot release some of the information requested.
