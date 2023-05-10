Oregon Senate Republican walkout continues

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) — It’s been one week since Oregon Senate Republicans staged a walkout protesting what they’re calling violations of Senate rules. The Senate Republican office told KGW Tuesday that it will last until discussion or negotiations take place.

Senate Democrats, on the other hand, held a press conference Tuesday afternoon where they explained their attempts to meet with Senate Republicans and urge them to come back to work.

“It is time for Republicans to get back to work and do their jobs. It’s time. We’ve had enough of this,” said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber.

Tuesday morning the Senate chamber was silent and nearly empty due to the Republican walkout. It was a stark contrast to the bustling House chamber on the opposite side of the building.

“The Senate should have spent the time debating and voting on bills that impact all Oregonians and I’m disappointed that we’re in this position today,” said Senate President Rob Wagner.

The walkout began last week, when Senate Republicans didn’t show up for Wednesday’s legislative session — halting the week’s work by denying a quorum in the chamber.

“They are holding us hostage by this walkout,” said Lieber.

“A walkout is not a negotiation tactic. I refuse to facilitate or empower this or any future walkout,” added Wagner.

Republicans are protesting what they say is a violation of Senate rules, state law and the Oregon Constitution because Democrats are considering bills with summaries that weren’t “plainly worded.” The law that sets out these readability standards, passed in 1979, doesn’t seem to have been followed by either party for decades — and Republican lawmakers were drafting bills that failed the standard earlier this session.

Senate Democrats believe there’s more to the Republican walkout than the readability, given that one of the bills in question is focused on abortion and gender-affirming care, which Republicans have openly opposed. The walkout started immediately after that bill passed the House.

“Let me be clear — HB 2002 is not up for negotiation. Democrats ran on ensuring abortion rights for all Oregonians and voters gave us the majority in both chambers,” said Wagner.

Wagner was named in a lawsuit filed by Republicans that went before a district court judge in Marion County earlier this month, but the judge denied Republicans’ request for a temporary restraining order in the case.

“I’ve heard some additional rhetoric but I’m not aware of any active litigation,” he said.