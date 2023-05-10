Rep. George Santos in custody, DOJ unseals charges

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CNN) – The Justice Department unsealed the indictment against freshman Congressman George Santos in New York’s Eastern District Wednesday.

The embattled GOP lawmaker faces 13 criminal charges including fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements.

The DOJ alleges Santos used deception to get elected and enrich himself.

The fraud charges are for alleged political contributions and unemployment insurance schemes.

The two counts of making false statements involve Santos’ comments before the House of Representatives.

A spokesperson for the Eastern District says Santos was taken into custody Wednesday and is expected to appear in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Santos has dismissed some of his statements as jokes or “very stupid” fictions. But he has stood by other disproven claims.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would wait before calling on Santos to resign.

