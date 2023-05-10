Senator Ron Wyden to hold town hall in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) has scheduled a visit to Southern Oregon for a town hall meeting with citizens.

So far, Senator Wyden has held over 1,050 town halls in Oregon as part of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in every one of the state’s 36 counties.

“The ‘Oregon Way’ is all about throwing open the doors of democracy so everybody in every part of our state has the opportunity to ask questions and share suggestions,” Wyden said. “The community conservations in these open-to-all local gatherings help to shorten the distance between Oregon and Washington D.C., and I’m very much looking forward to these upcoming town halls in Oregon.”

The in-person town hall in Josephine County is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24 in the North Valley High School gym at 6741 Monument Drive in Grants Pass.

For more information, visit https://www.wyden.senate.gov/town-halls.

