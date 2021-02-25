Oregon Senate Republicans a no-show for latest session

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Senate Republicans didn’t show up for Thursday’s floor session, according to Senate Democrats.
Earlier Thursday, Oregon Republican leaders said the Democratic-majority legislature needs to refocus energy on “the biggest issues facing Oregon.” Among these issues are getting kids back to school and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Oregon Senate Republicans wrote on Facebook, “Today Senate Republicans are protesting in solidarity with students who want to get back into the classroom; With seniors who are being failed by the vaccine rollout; And with working Oregonians who are struggling to make ends meet.”
Majority Leader Rob Wagner said, “We have tremendously important work this session. Lives are at stake as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet the Senate Republicans continue their anti-democratic walkout tactics.”
Democrats said they’ll push forward new laws to deter future walkouts and “provide accountability for all elected officials who refuse to show up for Oregonians.”
This is the third Senate Republican walkout since 2019.