Oregon’s state of emergency extended once again

SALEM, Ore. – The COVID-19 state of emergency in Oregon has officially been extended for another 60 days.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s declaration is the legal basis on which she’s made numerous executive orders and issued guidance to the Oregon Health Authority. She released the following statement regarding the extension on February 25, 2021:
“When I issued my first state of emergency declaration last March, there were 14 known cases of COVID-19 in Oregon,” said Governor Brown. “Today, we have now seen more than 150,000 cases across the state, and, sadly, 2,194 deaths.
“Throughout the pandemic, Oregonians have made smart choices that have protected our families and loved ones, and saved thousands of lives. We helped our doctors, nurses, and health care workers from being overwhelmed last spring, and again during the winter surge. Our infection and mortality rates have consistently remained some of the lowest in the country. And, for the first time, COVID-19 critical care units are seeing fewer and fewer patients.
“As we vaccinate thousands of Oregonians each day and reopen more school buildings and businesses as safely as possible, now is not the time to let up our guard. New, more infectious COVID-19 variants are circulating in the United States, including several confirmed cases in Oregon. We will continue to keep each other safe in the months to come by following the same safety measures we have throughout the pandemic—wearing face coverings, staying home when sick, maintaining physical distance, and avoiding social gatherings.”
The governor’s office said Brown will continue to evaluate her emergency orders every 60 days.