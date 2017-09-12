Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley supporting Medicare for All

Washington, D.C.- U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley has announced he is signing on to Senator Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All bill, which is expected to be filed Wednesday.
“Health care should be a right for every single American, not a privilege reserved for the healthy and the wealthy,” Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, said in a statement.
“Right now, our health care system is incredibly complex, fragmented and stressful. It would be terrific to have a simple, seamless system where, solely by virtue of living in America, you know that you will get the care you need.”
Sanders, (I) Vermont, made universal health care a cornerstone of his unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. His plan would have built on the Medicare program and separate health insurance from employment.
You can read Merkley’s full statement here.