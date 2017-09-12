Update: Man found dead in Medford garage

Medford, Ore. – Following an investigation, police believe a man who found dead inside a Medford garage shot himself.
Police said they were called to a residence in the 2000 block of Lawnridge Drive around 9:30 p.m. on September 5 for a reported domestic disturbance.
When they arrived, they saw 22-year-old Tylor Weston McInroy unresponsive on the floor inside the home’s attached garage.
Officers entered the garage and discovered McInroy was dead. The cause of death was later determined to be a single gunshot wound.
According to Medford Police, they interviewed a male subject at the residence who was later released.
On September 12, MPD announced they believe the gunshot wound to McInroy was self-inflicted.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office will review the investigation.