Oregon Senator Ron Wyden to talk semiconductors at Oregon leader summit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — On the eve of a big gathering of business, civic and elected leaders , Oregon Senator Ron Wyden was talking about semiconductors and growing Oregon’s “silicon forest.” Wyden sat down with KGW this weekend and discussed what he’ll be talking about this week at the Oregon Leadership Summit 2022 .

Semiconductor research and manufacturing is a big business in Oregon and nobody’s bigger in the state than Intel.

It and other companies here are producing a product that is at the heart of modern technology, from cell phones to airliners.

We’ve heard about global shortages of the high-tech chips and Oregon’s senior senator says he wants to fix that.

Wyden said we will be talking about how the $52 billion CHIPS Act will help here at Monday’s Oregon Leadership Summit 2022 in Portland.