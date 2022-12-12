Police find 3 men dead in shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Detectives found three men dead following a report of a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Centennial neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Police are now calling the incident a murder-suicide.

Dozens of officers responded to the shooting on Dec. 11 at 6:45 p.m. near Southeast Main Street and Southeast 167th Avenue. A woman injured during the incident was treated at a nearby hospital, PPB said.

In a news release Monday morning, PPB said they are now investigating the incident as homicide and there are “no outstanding suspects.”

The incident took place at a home. KGW spoke to a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

“There was a man barricaded in the house. He had shot someone. Officers said we had to move back because it was an active scene and there was an active shooter,” said the neighbor.

They also stated, “I just wish that we all get together and get this area to be much better, you know. It’s not good for anyone and to see all of these police officers, dogs and swat team. This is really serious. There have been issues. Always something here on this side of Main Street where officers are always down there.”

The Portland Police Crisis Negotiation Team and its version of a SWAT team initially searched the neighborhood for suspects.

Portland has seen a documented rise in homicides since 2019, particularly deadly shootings. The city’s homicide rate rose 207% from 2019 through the end of 2021.

This year has been a continuation of that trend. By the end of November, PPB had recorded 1,185 confirmed shootings in the city, with 355 people injured. Of the 91 total homicides thus far this year, at least 74 have been shootings, as of last week’s count.