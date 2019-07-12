Oregon State Hospital psychiatric patient goes missing

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – A psychiatric patient with a criminal record has gone missing from a state hospital.
In 2017, Troy Thomas Irick was found “guilty except for insanity” for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to almost seven years in state custody and admitted to the Oregon State Hospital psychiatric institution.
On July 11, 2019, Irick was attending a group activity at the Laurel Hill Center in Eugene when he asked to use a restroom. He didn’t return.
The Oregon Health Authority stated Irick, now accused of “unauthorized departure,” is not considered dangerous to himself or others. However, he should not be approached.
Irick is described as 5’7” tall, 156 pounds with short brown hair, a brown beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone who sees Irick is asked to call 911 or Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-1888.