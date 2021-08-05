Home
Oregon State Police find 22,000 plants on illegal marijuana grow in Klamath Co.

MALIN, Ore.- Oregon State Police discover over 22,000 illegal marijuana plants on illegal grow in Klamath County.

On August On August 3, OSP detectives served a search warrant at an illegal marijuana grow on Harpold Road, Malin, Oregon. When they investigated further, they discovered over 85 thirty-foot by 100 foot greenhouses on the property that appeared to be growing illegal marijuana.

Detectives say they determined there were no permits to legally grow on the property for any purpose, and also found evidence there was potential theft of water and unlawful use of groundwater as part of the illegal grow. 

When the search warrant was served, detectives say they discovered over 22,000 illegal marijuana plants on the property.

The property owners are being referred to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office with charges of unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful use of ground water.

