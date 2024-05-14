Oregon superintendents ask for support as statewide cuts loom

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford School District Superintendent Bret Champion is one of four Oregon superintendents sharing a message Monday asking for support.

With the dire situation many school districts in Oregon are facing because of limited funding and resources for students, they urge the community to work together to find solutions.

They say it’s time to reconsider our investment in public education, to preserve and strengthen how they are serving kids all over the state.

Dr. Bret Champion, Superintendent for Medford School District says that the reductions will mean less support for student behavior at elementary schools and not enough classroom space for one of the high schools.

Next year in our budget we are cutting $7.5 million, which is 32.5 positions or 2.5 % of our workforce. These cuts are agonizing and felt deeply by our students.

The full video can be found here.

