Klamath Falls fire destroys house, sends elderly woman to the hospital

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – An elderly woman is in the hospital and a home is completely destroyed after a house fire in Klamath Falls Sunday afternoon.

According to Klamath County Fire District 1, firefighters arrived to the house in the 3900 block of Altamont Drive around 1:30 p.m. to find the home fully engulfed flames. Crews say heavy smoke and flames were pouring out of the front windows.

Several people who had made 911 calls told the dispatchers they’d heard multiple explosions coming from the house. Firefighters say the explosions were from the woman’s oxygen bottles that were inside the house. They also found downed electrical lines that were still sparking, hindering fire suppression.

According to KCFD1 Fire Marshal Chad Tramp, the woman had been pulled from the home by someone passing by but had suffered non life-threatening burn injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. He says they hope the passerby comes forward so he can congratulate them for a job well done.

“Information we were given was the elderly lady that was living there, she was standing in the doorway and couldn’t get out,” Fire Marshal Tramp said. “A passerby stopped and got her out of the front doorway which was having heavy smoke come out of it at the time.”

Fire Marshal Tramp says the house suffered significant damage.

“The house is not livable and will have to have significant repairs to be livable again,” he said.

Fire Marshal Tramp says while the cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire district has a working theory.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.