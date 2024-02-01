Oregon Supreme Court Measure 113 ruling prevents senators from re-election

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday to uphold voter-approved Ballot Measure 113.

This ruling also upholds Secretary of State Lavonne Griffin-Valde’s previous ruling that nine Republican and one Independent state senators who participated in the legislative walkout last year cannot file for re-election in 2024 or 2026.

“I’ve said from the beginning my intention was to support the will of the voters,” said Secretary Griffin-Valade in a statement to the press. “It was clear to me that voters intended for legislators with a certain number of absences in a legislative session to be immediately disqualified from seeking reelection. I’m thankful to the Oregon Supreme Court for providing clarity on how to implement Measure 113.”

In 2022, voters approved Measure 113 in 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties. This measure states that any state legislator who has 10 or more unexcused absences during a legislative session will be disqualified from holding office for the term following the election after the senator’s current term is complete.

Last year, Senate Republicans staged a walk out for 42 days to protest a bill that aimed to protect abortion rights and gender-affirming care.

In Southern Oregon, two state senators are unable to file for re-election due to the accumulated unexcused absences caused by the walkout. Those senators are Art Robinson (R-Grants Pass) and Dennis Linthicum (R-Klamath Falls).

“We obviously disagree with the Supreme Court’s ruling. But more importantly, we are deeply disturbed by the chilling impact this decision will have to crush dissent,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend), another state senator who is ineligible for re-election.

