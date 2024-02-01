Portland Thorns FC landed new midfielder from overseas

PORTLAND, OREGON. — The Portland Thorns have a new midfielder.

According to a press release from the club, the Thorns have acquired Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming via transfer from European club Chelsea FC.

When she was 15, Fleming became the second youngest player to debut for the Canadian women’s national team back in 2013.

In college, Fleming went to UCLA and was a 3-time all-American.

Fleming said she’s excited to play alongside fellow Canadian teammates and to be a bit closer to family.

“First of all, I’m really excited to play for a club that’s so tightly linked with their community,” Fleming said. “I’ve been able to watch a couple games here as a fan and yeah just really enjoying it.”

The thorns kick off the season March 16 on the road against the Kansas City Current.

The first home game is the 24th against Gotham FC.

