Oregon Supreme Court set for female majority

Salem, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she will appoint Rebecca A. Duncan to the Oregon Supreme Court.
The appointment will mark the first time in state history women make up a majority in the seven-person court.
Judge Duncan currently sits on the Oregon Court of Appeals and will fill the vacant seat left by retiring Justice David V. Brewer.
“No one is better suited than Becky Duncan to this historic appointment,” Governor Brown said. “Throughout her career, Becky Duncan has been a model of intellectual rigor and professionalism. Her experience representing the accused first as a trial lawyer and then as an appellate advocate will be of great value to the High Court. As a judge, Becky Duncan has earned a reputation for fairness and sensitivity to the needs of vulnerable litigants.”
The appointment will take place when Justice Brewer retires on June 30, 2017.