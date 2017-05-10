Oregon woman accused of stealing over $800k from foster care agency

Portland, Ore. – An Oregon woman accused of embezzling over $800,000 from a foster care agency was arrested in Mississippi.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, while serving as President and Executive Director of “Give US This Day”, 56-year-old Mary Holden Ayala allegedly stole at least $800,000 from the organization.
Give Us This Day was a state-licensed agency that provided residential services for hard-to-place foster youth.
The indictment alleged Ayala embezzled funds intended to support foster care services. In addition, Ayala is accused of falsely filing personal tax returns and money laundering.
According to the indictment, Ayala used Give Us This Day funds to purchase at least $25,000 on luxury items from Louis Vuitton, Ferragama, Michael Kors, Coach and Norstrom.
She also allegedly spent at least $100,000 on trips to casinos and luxury resorts.
Prosecutors will seek keep Ayala in federal custody on the risk she may not voluntarily appear in Oregon if she’s released.