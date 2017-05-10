California mom gives birth to 13.5-pound baby

Merced, Calif. (KFSN/CNN Newsource) – After a long week, baby Raymond Reyes is finally home from the hospital. But this little bundle of joy is anything but little.
Baby Raymond was born on April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, California at a whopping 13.5 pounds 5 ounces.
He’s one of the heaviest babies born in the Central Valley, even shocking some of the nurses at the hospital.
Family Birth Center nurse Jessica Newton said, “I worked in labor delivery for about 7 years and the largest baby I’ve ever seen so 13 pounds is a big baby, I’ve never seen one that big.”
Reyes was expecting a 10 to 11 pound baby, and decided on having a c-section.
She says she’s had big babies before, but none as big as Raymond.
“Nothing fits him, uses size 2 Pampers? 3 to 6 months clothes.”
But having a big baby had its share of big problems.
Reyes said Raymond was taken by the neonatal intensive care unit when he was born.
He was later transferred to Madera for about a week for jaundice, and low calcium and sodium levels.
Reyes said, “Coming home to an empty crib is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, no mother wants to come home without her baby.”
Raymond is now healthy, and at home.
His sister, Nathalie, is happy to finally be a big sister.
She’s even promised to change diapers.
But there’s one thing she says she won’t share – her title.
Nathalie said, “I’m still the baby girl of the house.”
This is Reyes’ last baby, and she says little Raymond is grandchild number 23 on his dad’s side.